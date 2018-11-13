Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arain has said that the PAFIAN Girls Netball Cup 2018 commenced at City School, PAF Chapter, Karachi on Monday. Mudassar said the event is being organised by the PNF in collaboration with City School. City School PAF Principal Siamon Glasson graced the opening ceremony as chied guest while PNF Secretary M Riaz, SNA secretary Ejaz ul Haque and others were also present there. In the opening match of U-18 category, City School PAF (Blue) defeated Trinity Girls College by 9-5. In other matches, Habib Girls School beat City School Gulshan 14-2, City School North Nazimabad beat City School University Road 9-4, St Joseph Girls School beat Z-Int’l School 8-2, Trinity Girls College and St Joseph Girls School match ended in a draw.