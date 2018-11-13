Share:

ISLAMABAD - India’s third-degree tactics have failed to suppress peaceful political struggle of Kashmiris for their just right of self determination in the occupied Kashmir, reports said.

The Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir tried to crush peaceful political struggle first by using pellets followed by chemical weapons but failed and are now using National Investigating Agency (NIA) to arrest Kashmiri students studying in different states of the country on false charges of terrorism.

According to reports received from various leaders of the APHC, BJP-led Indian government has tasked to use its NIA to arrest Kashmiri students studying in different states of the country on false charges and portray the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to self-determination as terrorism.

It said that in a latest such bid, Indian authorities handed over the investigation for 3 Kashmiri students arrested by police in different educational institutions in Punjab to the NIA.

Talking to media in Chandigarh, Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora confirmed that New Delhi had decided to hand over the investigations to the NIA.

Meanwhile, experts on Kashmir affairs believe that arrest of Kashmiri students inside India and subsequent probe by NIA was an attempt to mislead the international community by portraying the Kashmir’s freedom struggle as not an indigenous but a foreign sponsored movement.

In Occupied Kashmir, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Ashraf Sehrai said that Indian forces had unleashed a reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, he said that the Indian forces had created havoc in Gandarbal district where people were threatened and asked to report in forces’ camps. He said that inhuman and brutal treatment of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces disregarded all legal safeguards available to a human being. He said that India could not burry the Kashmir dispute by creating war-like situation.

Denouncing arrest of university students, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyet demanded immediate release of these students.

According to Srinagar-based Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the students of Central University of Kashmir staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar on Monday to press for release of fellow students detained by Indian forces during a night raid last week.

According to KMS, dozens of students of the university gathered at Press Enclave in Srinagar and demanded release of the two students, Suhail Ahmad and Ismail, who were arrested from their rental accommodation outside the university on fake charges.

The detained students are residents of Shopian and Baramulla. The protesting students threatened to intensify their protests if the detainees are not released forthwith.

In a statement in Srinagar, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Ashraf Sehrai said that the Indian forces had unleashed a reign of terror in the entire territory.

He said that the way innocent youth are targeted in particular and deprived of their lives or personnel freedom by merciless Indian forces betrays their enmity against the oppressed Kashmiris. Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik said that Indian forces were killing the Kashmiris and destroying their properties.

Addressing a meeting in Rajouri, APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem said that India was committing the worst crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, hundreds of members of Sikh community from various districts of the occupied Valley held a protest demonstration at Partap Park in Srinagar against anti-people policies of Indian authorities. The protesters were holding banners and placards with slogans, ‘stop discrimination against Kashmiri Sikhs’.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League expressed concern over deteriorating health of illegally-detained party leaders and activists in jails.

At least 3 youth, detained on fake charges of stone pelting, suffered critical injuries during police torture in Baramulla district.

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani on Monday underwent medical check-up at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar after he complained of chest pain. However, he was taken back soon after some necessary tests.

Recently, Mukhtar Ahmed and Amin Kashmiri in occupied Kashmir blamed Indian forces for using chemical weapons.