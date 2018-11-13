Share:

PROVIDENCE:- Wicketkeeper-batsman Trisha Chetty has been ruled out of South Africa’s World T20 campaign after the recurrence of a back injury. Faye Tunnicliffe, the 19-year-old Boland wicketkeeper, has been called up as replacement but she will not arrive in time to play the team’s opening game against Sri Lanka on Monday. “It has been very frustrating for us as a team,” South Africa coach Hilton Moreeng said. “You have to feel for a player like Trisha Chetty who has worked extremely hard and recovered well to get here. We wish her a speedy recovery.