Share:

Islamabad - The citizens of federal capital are easily educated about traffic rules due to high literacy rate and they are also aware that violation on roads would be dealt with sternly.

These views were expressed by Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan during a week-long campaign that has been launched by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) here on Monday.

Stressing for public role in ensuring smooth traffic flow, he said the disciplined and regulated traffic was identity of civilized nation adding that open violation of traffic laws present negative image of the country.

The IG also emphasized on public and media participation to identify the violators, requesting them to join their hands for ensuring smooth flow of traffic besides public safety. He lauded the efforts of ITP for effectively managing its affairs in such limited resources and said they are in contact with authorities concerned to make e-ticketing fully functional in the federal capital as installed Close Circuit Television Cameras were not giving desired results. He also pledged strict action against those police personnel who would dare to defy traffic rules.

Talking to media persons Senior Superintendent ITP Farrukh Rasheed said, we had installed more than 1,000 steamers on the capital’s major corridors including Kashmir Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Jinnah Avenue, 9th and 7th avenue, depicting life safety messages”.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to sensitize citizens regarding lane/line discipline also to aware on how to drive safely roads, he said.

He said that during this awareness drive thousands of road users would educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

Underlining the need to improve strength, SSP said that the shortage of officials was undermining the efficiency with traffic problems worsening with each passing day.

“The traffic flow has increased almost seven times in 13 years and the staff’s strength gradually decreases from 685 to 628 due to the retirement of some officials,” he added

Farukh Rasheed said that ITP, on its inception in 2005 with 685 officials was mandated to control 125,000 registered vehicles of the capital besides those coming from different cities.

Now, the city exclusively owns some 900,000 vehicles and also bears the burden of those coming from other parts of the country. The situation, he said, requires urgent reinforcement of the ITP, he said.

SSP said over 2,000 traffic wardens at some 506 points of the federal capital were required to handle daily traffic business while ITP could only manage to cover some 286 spots around the clock in two shifts and 89 points partially.

“Some 131 spots mostly in rural areas go unattended, due to shortage of staff”, he added.

Pakistan Red Crescent volunteers also participated in the campaign pamphlets and leaflets were distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing raising awareness about traffic rules among the citizens of federal capital.