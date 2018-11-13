Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Government of Pakistan has awarded category-A Greenfield Investment status to KA Hanteng Motor Company Pvt. Ltd., under automotive development policy 2016-21 which will bring an investment of about $50 million in auto sector. M/s KA Hanteng Motor Company Pvt. Ltd has joined hands with a renowned Chinese car maker M/s Hanteng Automobile Co. Ltd., to start manufacturing passenger cars & SUVs. Joint venture will setup an assembly plant with a capacity to build 15000 units per year. Company also plans to introduce Hybrid Cars & SUVs in near future. The joint venture agreement which was signed in May this year in Shangrao, China also covers technology transfer, production of electric & hybrid vehicles.

According to the notification, M/s KA Hanteng Motor Company (Pvt) Ltd shall strictly adhere to the conditions laid down in Notifications No. 2(9)/2013-LED-II dated 2nd June, 2016.

This development shows increasing trust of Chinese private companies in Pakistani economy and investment opportunities. Decade's old relations between two governments will further strengthen through industrial cooperation which is considered as the next level of CPEC.