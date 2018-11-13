Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has won the accolade of “ Best Microfinance Bank” at the third Pakistan Banking Awards 2018 organized by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan with AF Ferguson as its knowledge partner. The pioneer microfinance bank of Pakistan was honored with this award for its all-round performance in expanding outreach through penetration efficiency and innovations along with both a strong bottom line and social impact.

The award ceremony was honored by Jamil Ahmed, deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan, whereas other attendees included members of the banking fraternity, regulatory bodies and other stakeholder groups.

Talking on the occasion, President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Ghalib Nishtar said, “We are humbled to be recognized as a front-runner in the micro finance banking industry. An important part of what we do at Khushhali Microfinance Bank is to create and foster a community within the microfinance banking ecosystem. The award is a tribute to the spirit of entrepreneurship of millions of our clients and a recognition of the outstanding team at Khushhali.”