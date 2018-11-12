Share:

OKARA-The Rajput, Arain, and Jatt clans of lawyers merged into a Grand Alliance group to contest annual bar elections for the year 2019-20.

During a meeting held in a local restaurant here, the participants finalised their candidates - Javed Ashraf Gujjar as president and Ch Asif Rehman as general secretary. This was the first meeting of its kind of the bar members held in connection with upcoming elections.

Senior lawyer Rao Mujeeb, former bar general secretary Rao Abid Mushtaq, Rab Nawaz Wattoo, Rana Shaukat, bar president Rao Abbas Adeel, Fiaz Ahmed Kahloon, Shahroz Ali, Sher Ali Khan, Pir Kausar Shah, Ch Irfan Mujeed, Mian Nauman Anwar, and a large number of advocates attended the meeting.

The candidates for elections addressed the meeting, and pledged to render services for the bar. They also vowed to create reverence and harmony among lawyers and judges, and create respect and honour in mutual relationship between lawyers and the judiciary. They also pledged to initiate a weekly training lecture for the junior lawyers after winning the offices.

SAMIUL HAQ DEATH CONDOLED

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) held a condolence meeting at Jamia Usmania Gole Chowk. Maulana Ghulam Mehmood Anwar, Qari Saeed Ahmed, Qari M Ilyas, Maulana Abdur Razzaq, Maulana M Ishaq, Maulana Abdul Aziz, and others attended the meeting. They expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq, and condoled with the bereaved family.

They condemned the murder of great scholar of Islam, and termed his death an international conspiracy against the Muslims. They said that the enemies of peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan were behind the murder.

They said that Shaheed Maulana’s mission would be led ahead by his followers and pupils who would make this country a cradle of peace. Fateha was offered and heart-felt sympathies were expressed to the family of Shaheed Maulana.