The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to computerise record of all cases. The authority is developing software to link the law directorate to all its wings and directorates. The software will provide up-to-date status of cases being heard by various courts. It was decided at a weekly performance review meeting chaired by LDA Additional Director General (HQ) Abdul Shakoor Rana. He directed the officers of law directorate to acquire comprehensive knowledge of relevant laws and drafting replies to court cases with complete preparation. He ordered posting of a full time director to revamp the record sifting directorate. He directed the officials to properly equip the field staff with necessary machinery and vehicles for carrying out operation against illegal constructions and encroachments. He directed all directors to compile lists of residential, commercial, vacant and encroached plots in their respective schemes. He asked for finalising a list within one week so that a comprehensive policy could be formulated for the utility of these plots. He further directed for making inventory of vacant public utility sites, school sites and health sites which had been allotted long time ago but were still vacant and purposeful buildings had not been constructed on them despite laps of many years. He told that the progress review meeting will be held every week. The meeting was attended by all the directors of Estate Management, Land Development, Town Planning, Commercialization, Recovery and other relevant directorates.