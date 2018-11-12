Share:

SADIQABAD-Illegal parking of trailers and tractor-trolleys outside sugar mills and factories will never be allowed as it causes accidents and creates traffic mess. DSP Motorway and Highway Police (MHP) Beat 24 Farasat Ali Bhinder and OS Imran Ali Shah stated during a meeting with managers of fertilizer factories and sugar mills here the other day. The officers briefed them about illegal parking of loaded trailers and tractor-trolleys in factory area beside JDW Unit 2 Sugar Mill. They also underlined importance of reflectors, stickers and weights of vehicles to ensure safety of travellers on National Highway.

On the occasion, Frasat Ali Bhinder stated that accidents can be avoided by following motorway rules. He directed managers of fertilizers factory that they should make sure their drivers follow the rules of motorway. The season of sugarcane crushing is about to start and loaded trolleys affect traffic at National Highways, and the motorway police will take stern action against the violators.