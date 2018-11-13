Share:

DHAKA - Mushfiqur Rahim became the first wicketkeeper-batsman in history to score two double hundreds in Tests as Bangladesh built a strong total in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Monday.

Mushfiqur hit an unbeaten 219 to help Bangladesh declare their first innings at 522-7 an hour into the final session, before the hosts reduced Zimbabwe to 25 for one at stumps on the second day. Taijul Islam removed Hamilton Masakadza for 14 after an edge flew to Mehidy Hasan at first slip for Bangladesh’s first breakthrough.

Masakadza was earlier spared when he was dropped at seven by Ariful Haque at first slip off the bowling of debutant Khaled Ahmed. Brian Chari, 10 not out, and nightwatchman Donald Tiripano (naught) prevented further damage.

Zimbabwe, ahead in the two-match tournament 1-0, needs at least a draw to win their first Test series in seven years. But it was Mushfiqur who shone, pulling leg-spinner Brendon Mavuta for a single at square leg after the tea break to become the first wicketkeeper-batsman ever to score two double tonnes in Test cricket. “I wasn’t in bad form in Tests, but yes I wasn’t getting a big innings. I believed that it was around the corner,” Mushfiqur said at the close of second day’s play. “I knew that converting a fifty would ensure a big score. I had a lot of self-belief. I had my preparations in place.”

Mushfiqur, who played 421 balls and hit 18 fours and a six, also surpassed Shakib al Hasan to become the highest individual scorer in an innings for Bangladesh in Test cricket. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad called the batsmen to the dressing room soon after Mushfiqur nudged Sean Williams for a single to pass Shakib’s 217 against New Zealand at Wellington in 2017.

Mushfiqur shared a record 144-run in their unbroken eighth wicket stand with Mehidy Hasan, after Kyle Jarvis took two scalps in the afternoon session to complete his third five-wicket haul in Tests. Mushfiqur also had a hand in the previous eighth wicket record when he added 113 with Naeem Islam against England in 2010. Jarvis, who claimed three wickets on the opening day, removed Mahmudullah for 36 and Ariful Haque for four but Mushfiqur and Mehidy denied the visitors further success.

Resuming on 303-5, Bangladesh began cautiously on day two, scoring just 22 runs in the first hour before Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah finally opened up. Mushfiqur, who now has six Test centuries, took 56 balls to score his first boundary in the morning. Zimbabwe suffered a blow when fast bowler Tendai Chatara was stretchered off after damaging his hamstring while delivering a ball in the morning. Zimbabwe Cricket said Chatara had suffered a suspected quad muscle strain and was out of the match.

Scorecard

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS:

Liton Das c Mavuta b Kyle Jarvis 9

Imrul Kayes c R Chakabva b Kyle Jarvis 0

Mominul c B Chari b Tendai Chatara 161

M Mithun c B Taylor b Donald Tiripano 0

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 219

Taijul Islam c R Chakabva b Kyle Jarvis 4

Mahmudullah c R Chakabva b K Jarvis 36

Ariful Haque c B Chari b Kyle Jarvis 4

Mehedi Hasan not out 68

EXTRAS: (9b 8lb 3nb 1w) 21

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 160 overs) 522 decl

FOW: 1-13, 2-16, 3-26, 4-292, 5-299, 6-372, 7-378.

BOWLING: Kyle Jarvis 28-6-71-5, Tendai Chatara 22.2-12-34-1, Donald Tiripano 24.4-6-65-1, Sikandar Raza 22-1-111-0, Sean Williams 30-4-80-0, Brandon Mavuta 31-1-137-0, Hamilton Masakadza 2-0-7-0.

ZIMBABWE 1ST INNINGS:

Hamilton Masakadza c Mehedi b Taijul 14

Brian Chari not out 10

Donald Tiripano not out 0

EXTRAS: (1b 0lb 0nb 0w) 1

TOTAL: (1 wkt, 18 overs) 25

FOW: 1-20

BOWLING: Mustafizur Rahman 6-4-11-0, Khaled Ahmed 5-3-6-0, Taijul Islam 5-3-5-1, Mehedi Hasan 2-1-2-0.

TOSS:

UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Handunnettige Dharmasena

TV UMPIRE: Rodney Tucker

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle