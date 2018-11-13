Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has imposed ban on all Directors General (DGs), Directors and other senior officers of the Bureau to interview to print and electronic media.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the NAB said that only its spokesman will be authorised to have official point of view of the Bureau about any reference.

The Chairman NAB said that he respects all Parliamentarians.

He had already sought the record of DG NAB Lahore’s media interview from PEMRA. The interviews will be examined as per laws, he stated.

He urged media to avoid speculations on the NAB's ongoing inquiries, investigations and references.

The statement further said that the Chairman NAB was briefed in detail about the status of mega corruption cases under process at the NAB Lahore. The briefing will continue on Tuesday (today).

NAB not only considers eradication of corruption as its top most priority but also is making sincere efforts to nab the corrupt elements and eradicate corruption without any discrimination, the statement added.

Last week, the DG NAB Lahore had appeared in different TV channels talk shows and allegedly used derogatory words against Parliamentarians.

After the interviews, the former Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his younger brother former Health Minister of Punjab had written a letter to the NAB chief and requested to shift their ongoing cases from NAB Lahore to other NAB regional office.