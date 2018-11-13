Share:

LAHORE – The 64th National Men/Women Track Cycling Championship 2018 will be held here at the cycling velodrome from December 15 to 18. Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), in collaboration with SSGC Sports Board, is organising the four-day event, said PCF secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah here on Monday. “The competition will help in identifying new cycling talent, especially women, who are taking keen interest to take up cycling as a sport,” he said. Azhar said PCF is holding men and women national level cycling events on regular basis under its game development programme to expand the base of cycling and to have a pool of promising riders to form national squads to represent Pakistan at international level. He said teams from all the PCF affiliated units will be featuring in the event.