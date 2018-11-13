Share:

ISLAMABAD - Statement of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not be recorded at Accountability Court in Al-Azizia corruption reference due to unprepared stature.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked that answers to the queries as received in connection with the statement of Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference should be submitted in the court, adding, that remaining answers of the questionnaire likely to be asked from Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference will be added simultaneously.

Meanwhile, in Monday’s hearing of Flagship investment reference in the Accountability Court, Khawaja Haris, the defence counsel of Nawaz Sharif continued his cross questioning of the Investigative Officer.

Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court to attend hearings in Flagship and Al-Aziziya references.

Khawaja Haris contended that hearing on NAB’s petition on Avenfield Reference in the Supreme Court against the verdict regarding dismissal of sentence, therefore, ahead of recording the statement of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference, the court should allow cross questioning with the Investigative Officer of Flagship reference. The Accountability Court approved the plea. On cross questioning of the defence counsel, Investigative Officer informed the Accountability Court that the JIT wrote two Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) letters to British Central Authority on July 27th, 2017, adding, that one MLA out of those two was relating his investigation. The MLA includes name of solicitor as mentioned by Hassan Nawaz while recording his statement before Panama JIT. As per statement of Hassan Nawaz, the solicitor used to look after issues of his companies.

In MLA written to British Central Authority, details were sought about Nelson, Nescol and Comber group.

The Investigative Officer also informed the court that the application for seeking additional documents was signed by him.

The IO also told the court that ahead of filing application in the court, the approval was sought from Chairman NAB.

The Investigative Officer added that he had moved the file to Chairman NAB to seek permission from the NAB Chairman.

Defence counsel pleaded the court to instruct the Investigative Officer to produce the relevant file in the court.

On this, NAB prosecutor opposed the defence counsel, stating that the relevant file was confidential, which could not be produced in the court.

Defence counsel alleged that Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik had been supporting the witness.

On which, the judge remarked that statement of the witness should come on record, in which there is nothing on pretext of support or endorsement.

Defence counsel will continue his cross questioning of Investigative Officer in Flagship investment reference from next hearing on Tuesday, November 13.