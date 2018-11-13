Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Bank of Pakistan-Islamabad Cricket Association (NBP-ICA) Super Cricket Championship 2018 will roll into action from tomorrow (Wednesday) with Rs 125,000 will be distributed as cash prizes.

NBP sports head and former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the event, which will be participated by all 37 clubs registered with ICA in four zones. It will be 12th consecutive year that the ICA has been organising this championship in collaboration with National Bank.

All the facilities including cricket balls, umpiring/scoring charges and trophies will be provided by ICA in collaboration with NBP, which will surely help in promoting cricket in the federal capital. The championship will be played in two phases – knockout for the first round and then league matches to be played between top four teams of each zone – Central, East, West and North Zones.

The winners will be awarded Rs 60,000 and trophy while the runners-up will earn Rs 30,000 with trophy and Rs 5000 each will be handed over to five individual performers with other consolation cash awards. The opening match will be held tomorrow between Margalla and XI-Star Cricket Clubs at Diamond Ground. Irfan Haider and Shaheen Iqbal will supervise the match.

The knockout stage will be played from November 14 to November 16 while the league matches will commence from November 22 through December 5. All the four semi-finalists will be provided colour-kits.

The clubs, which will participate in this championship, are Central Zone: Imran Memorial, Margalla, XI-Star, Classic, Young Capital, Al-Fateh, Diamond, King’s Gymkhana, Warriors; East Zone: Muslim, Hassan Memorial, Model Town, Quai-e-Azam, Majid Memorial, CRA. Millat, Rawal Town, Lucky Star, Asif Memorial; West Zone: All Lucky Stars, P&T, Youngster, All Young Stars, Capital Gymkhana, Lashings, Junoon, Ghouri, Punjab, Al-Muslim, Mehran and North Zone: National, Shaheen, Islamabad Hawks, Evan, Essco, Islamabad Gymkhana, Islamabad Greeners.