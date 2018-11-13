Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first meeting of Board of Directors (BoD) of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), held here on Monday, assured the employees of the corporation that no one would be expelled from the job and the corporation was not being privatised. The meeting was presided over by its Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan and was attended by all Board members. The meeting reviewed the challenges faced by the Corporation and discussed ways to make the institution a profitable one on fast track basis. Managing Director of USC Wajid Ali Khan Swati gave a detailed briefing and informed the meeting about all operational functions of the corporation. The meeting expressed confidence over USC MD and pledged to implement Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of justice for all in the department. Wajid Ali Swati assured the meeting to implement all the policies made by the board to ensure speedy development of the institution.