LAHORE - The 11th Annual General Council Meeting of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) has approved to mark 2019 as year of Pak-China friendship. The General Council of the Trust has also announced to celebrate Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W.) with religious zeal, make Pakistan a modern Islamic state and promote the mission of ideological training of the youth of the nation.

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed presided over the meeting. In his written message, NPT Chairman and former president of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar expressed his satisfaction with the growth of the Trust and pointed out that all the patriotic circles are acknowledging its efforts to inculcate ideology among the youth. He said he was proud of the fact that the Trust has engaged 3.3 million students for promotion of ideology of Pakistan. He added that the Trust would continue supporting the movement for liberation of Kashmiris.

He also stressed to take up the issue of water aggression by India with the United Nations. He said the Trust also extends its full support to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for his efforts to collect funds for Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman NPT Professor Dr. Rafique Ahmed said the Trust was promoting Pakistan Ideology while staying above the political, communal, regional and linguistic prejudices.

Chief justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed stressed to promote collective wisdom to build a nation in line with the teachings of Iqbal and Quaid.

Sartaj Aziz expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of the Trust, saying that the Trust should look for the solutions of today in the light of Pakistan Ideology. We should combat the challenges of poverty and terrorism in line with the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam, he added. Justice (Retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan stressed to exercise unity, faith and discipline. Mian Farooq Altaf said the nation should be pursued for the promotion of truth and adoption of cleanliness in its daily life to move forward. Iftikhar Ali Malik urged to educate the people to play their role in the development of Pakistan. Begum Bushra Rehman said the Trust should make efforts to promote Urdu as a medium of education and one syllabus for all. Waleed Iqbal advocate appreciated the Trust for the promotion of Pakistan Ideology. Ch Naeem Hussain Chattah condemned Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and proposed to work for the construction of Kala Bagh dam. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali said a country being created in the name if Islam would remain intact forever. Begum Mehnaz Rafi proposed setting up of a think tank.

Professor Muhammad Naeem Qasim proposed to utilize social media to promote the work of the Trust.

Professor Dr Perveen Khan training of the young generation in line with the ideology of Pakistan is an urgent need of the hour. Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh said Kashmiris are indebted to the Trust for its support to their cause. Shahid Rasheed presented the annual report of the Trust and highlighted its important features. Participants of the meeting offered fateha for the departed souls, including Majid Nizami, Ghulam Haider Wyne, Col (Retd) Jamshed Ahmed Tareen, Dr Javed Iqbal, Col (Retd) Amjad Hussain Syed, Dr M A Soofi, Syed Fasih Iqbal, Mahmood Ali and martyrs of the Pakistan Movement and other members of the Trust.