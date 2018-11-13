Share:

In a historic first, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal (PCP) to timely address the problems of the people and get their feedback. The establishment needs our appreciation since it can bring a quantum change in Pakistan which is very important for our future. According to Radio Pakistan the portal will be available to citizens in the form of a cellphone app, but they will also be able to approach the government via telephone, email or written letters. We hope that the system which our government has developed is a mean to change the prevailing mindset of each Pakistani and it is our believe that Naya Pakistan will come into being when the present government is ready to own the public for help.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, October 29.