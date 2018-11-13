Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is eying at further enhancing exports to Qatar and hoped that following the launching of Hamad Port and its linkage with Karachi Port through a ferry services things would improve. The Prime Minister was talking to Lt. Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, who called on him here on Monday. The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces conveyed the greetings of Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar. He also felicitated the Prime Minister on assumption of office as prime minister. Expressing his satisfaction over the steady growth of bilateral relations, the Prime Minister underlined the commitment of his government to build mutually beneficial relations with Qatar, to the benefit of the two peoples. Referring to the 73 per cent increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar, following the launching of the Hamad Port and its linking with Karachi Port through a ferry service, he expressed confidence that the bilateral trade will further expand in the coming years.

The Prime Minister expressed his desire for amity, friendship and good relations among Muslim countries and solidarity to confront common challenges. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Qatar’s decision to import 100,000 workers from Pakistan and welcomed the establishment of Labour Offices by Qatar in Karachi and Islamabad, to streamline and expedite the recruitment process.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and expressed his desire to have more robust fraternal and political relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

Lt. Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim thanked the Prime Minister for his warm sentiments and assured him full support and cooperation of the government of Qatar in attaining the dream of a progressive, prosperous and forward looking Pakistan.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the State of Qatar, under the sagacious leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.