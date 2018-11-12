Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that peace in the region is the priority and for the sake of the purpose Pakistan wants carry along all regional powers.

Addressing a gathering of workers here on Monday, Qureshi said that the Pak-US relations gradually improved since the PTI came to power. He made it clear that the US would have to come out of "do more shell."

He said that Pak-China friendship is immortal and it would further strengthen in PTI's era. He said that Saudi Arabia extended aid package to Pakistan which proved that it is a brotherly country.

He said that the only way to bring improvement in Indo-Pak relation is to hold dialogue, adding that Pakistan wants peace in all countries including Yemen.

He said that the former government made fake claims of progress but when PTI came into government it came to know that the country is trapped into a serious crisis. He added that the national institutions and economy are very weak which exposed former rulers' looting of national wealth.

He said that Imran Khan and his team have the capability to steer the country out of crisis.

He said that the opponents of PTI are subjecting the party to criticism for getting vote and after getting vote disappeared from the political horizon.

"Come and see we have got vote but we haven't disappeared," he declared. He said that he has to travel to different countries as foreign minister but whenever he returns he rushes back to Multan.

Parliamentary secretary finance Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

MAN HELD FOR BID TO SELL

NPT PLOT FRAUDULENTLY

The police have arrested a man from the court premises over an attempt to sell a commercial plot of the National Press Trust (NPT) through fake documents.

According to the prosecution, accused Tariq Islam, son of Abdus Salam of Ichhra Lahore, along with his two accomplices, allegedly got prepared fake documents of an NPT commercial plot situated at Azmat Wasti Road Multan in May, 2018 and also got verified them from the land record centre.

Getting information, NPT Chairperson Tanveer Kiyani got registered an FIR against the accused with the Bohar Gate police station on June 7, 2018.

The main accused, Tariq Islam, availed bail before arrest from the sessions court of Multan while his other two accomplices were arrested by the police.

The bail before arrest of the accused was dismissed by the sessions court on August 4, 2018 and later, he availed bail from the Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

During the court proceedings on Monday, Lahore High Court Multan Bench judge Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan dismissed his bail before arrest after the counsel for the accused withdrew the application and Bohar Gate police arrested him.a