Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Privatization Commission’s board has convened a meeting today (Tuesday) to start the process of recently approved privatisation of public sector entities (PSEs).

The PC board meeting, which would be held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Sommro, will consider the approval for initiation of appointment process of financial advisors for public sector entities (PSEs) approved by the Federal Cabinet in the Active Privatisation Program.

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP), under the chair of Finance Minister Asad Umar, had recently approved to privatize SME Bank Ltd, First Women Bank Ltd, Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, Lakhra Coal Development Company and Services International Hotel, Lahore. The Committee gave the go-ahead to Privatization Division to undertake the process for privatisation of newly established 1233 MW Balloki Power Plant and the 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Power Plant.

The PC Board will also consider the recommendations of Need Assessment Committee (NAC) for appointment of consultants and other officials. It will be the second meeting of the newly constituted PC Board by the present government, which includes 10 Board member namely Arslan Khan Hoti, Member Board of the Commission, Islamabad. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Karachi, Aziz Nishtar Islamabad, Engr M.A Jabbar, Etrat Hussain Rizvi, Khurram Schehzad, Naseer Ahmed Akhtar, M. Yawar Irfan Khan, Zafar Iqbal Sobani.

The CCOP had decided to delist Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA, Pakistan Railways, Utility Stores Corporation, NHA and CAA from the privatization list. Ministry of Industries was directed to put up an action plan for operationalisation of Pakistan Steel Mills within 45 days.

Similar instructions for improvement and revitalization of other entities were given to the relevant ministries. In the case of CAA it was noted that the Authority performed a regulatory function and could not be privatized.