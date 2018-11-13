Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the premier tertiary care hospital of the country, is organizing a 2-day medical symposium next month to discuss the transforming health care system, Monday. Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood, Executive Director, PIMS informed that the theme of the ‘PIMS Symposium 2018’ is ‘Transforming Health Care’. The symposium will be organized at the PIMS campus and over a 1000 local and foreign delegates are expected at the event. The highlights of the symposium are plenary sessions comprising of state-of-the-art lectures, scientific papers, poster presentations, pre and post symposium workshops, scientific exhibition and participation of distinguished national and international experts as speakers. The Scientific Committee has been receiving a large number of abstract submissions for oral and poster presentations. The registered participants of the symposium will receive 08 CME Credit Hours for full attendance and 04 CME Hours for participation in the workshops only.

A high level organizing committee has been notified under the Chairmanship of the PIMS Executive Director comprising of distinguished faculty members of PIMS. Sub-committees on Scientific, Finance, Logistics, Catering, Accommodation, Entertainment, Workshops, Publishing, Media, Audio-visual have also been formed. The organizers are working tirelessly to ensure that the Symposium is held in a befitting manner. Dr Amjad Mahmood, ED, PIMS said that the ‘PIMS Symposium 2018’ will serve as an excellent opportunity to highlight the recent improvements made in PIMS to transform the standard of health care services provided to the patients in this iconic Institute.

PIMS continues to provide service to a large number of patients from all over the country and despite limited resources have many achievements to its credit. The Executive Director added that the new government places great emphasis on improving the healthcare system in the country since it is a major priority area of the government. Amer Mehmood Kiani, the Federal Minister of Health, is also keenly following the improvements and developments taking place in PIMS and has visited PIMS a number of times to ensure that PIMS emerges as a Model Healthcare facility as envisaged in its original concept and design. It is expected that the organization of a high standard medical conference by the PIMS management will go a long way in fulfilling this ambitious goal.