ISLAMABAD - Taking upon himself to resolve the Punjab imbroglio simmering up for the past few days, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday summoned Chief Minister Punjab, Governor and Speaker Punjab Assembly to help resolve the differences among them.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that former secretary general of PTI Jahangir Tareen and other senior party leaders had failed to resolve the issue. A couple of days back on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Ch. Sarwar had come up with a clarification that he had no differences with Chaudhrys from Gujrat, rather he is having very cordial relations with them.

He, however, admitted that if their coalition partner (PML-Q) has some reservations with them they would duly address it. He also dispelled the impression that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is a toothless chief executive of the largest province of the country. The sources in government informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already said that any rift within the PTI or the ruling coalition in Punjab would help opposition parties to take advantage in the upcoming Senate elections on two seats vacated by the disqualification of PML-N Senators.

The sources informed that Governor Punjab Ch. Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi were all in Federal Capital Monday night as they attended the Waleema ceremony of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa’s son in Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the event while former PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen and other senior party leaders, Federal Cabinet members and central leaders from mainstream political parties were also in attendance.

The sources in PTI said that as all the concerned persons were present here the meeting between the could either be held late Monday night at Bani Gala or they would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today to thrash out the contentious issues and misunderstandings between them.

Sources further said that most likely the meeting between them would be held on Tuesday however the informal interaction and initial talks could be held Monday night.

The issue started with the audio-leak wherein the PML-Q central leaders were heard complaining against Governor Punjab Ch. Sawar to Jahangir Tareen and cautioning him that this over meddling in the Punjab Government affairs by the governor could damage the unity of the party and leave some negative impact on the upcoming elections on two Senate seats in Punjab.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister tasked Jahangir Tareen to help dilute the situation but as he (Tareen) seemed ineffective in bringing them on same page Prime Minister took it upon himself to resolve the issue and had summoned all the three to Islamabad, sources in the party confirmed to The Nation.