PML-N senator roasts govt in Opp- requisitioned session

Taking advantage of its numerical edge the combined opposition, comprising multiple parties, has enforced the ongoing Senate session on the PTI Government. Doing so, the opposition members of the upper house of parliament primarily wanted to find out details of ‘comforting packages’ that Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to have managed by visiting Saudi Arabia, not once but twice. Later, he also spent five days in China.

While pushing their requisition, the opposition senators also desired that the chaos that took over Pakistan two weeks ago should also be discussed in the house.

A peculiar group of religious leaders had triggered and stoked the said chaos by interpreting a Supreme Court decision with a rigid mindset. Since the case dealt with a sensitive issue of blasphemy, the so-called representatives from all of our political parties felt defensive and preferred looking the other way.

Yet, before boarding a plane to China, none other than the Prime Minister himself opted to address the nation. His address firmly resolved to restore the writ of the state, by all means.

In his absence, however, the Federal and the Punjab governments went an extra mile to appease the chaos creating leaders and were eventually able to restore calm by signing a surrender-looking document. The opposition surely has a perfect moment to put the government on mat by vocally wondering as to what happened to Prime Minister’s resolve of restoring the writ of the state by all means.

The PTI government on the other hand, desperately wants the opposition senators to stay focused on the economic scene of Pakistan. This focus helps them to continue vending the spin with spiteful words that Pakistan ended with an ‘economic crisis’ due to the “loot and plunder,” recklessly indulged in by the previous governments of both the PPP and the PML-N. The opposition has yet to articulate a cohesive and convincing narrative to counter this spin.

Realizing the limits of his party on this count, Senator Mushahidullah of the PML-N cunningly adopts an aggressive tone and posture in the House and provokes mostly inexperienced senators, sitting on government benches, to vie for permission to get even with him.

Mushahidullah did the same Monday and particularly focused on Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister. He was certainly lethal in doing the demolishing job with dramatically timed taunts and brilliant employing of poetic metaphors. Some of his remarks comprised cryptic attacks on the person of Prime Minister as well.

He forced the Chairman Senate to expunge many of his remarks. The damage has been done, though. Thanks to live coverage of the Senate proceedings, his made for-TV-screens speech ensured a massive number of eyeballs. But I doubt if it helped the opposition to stay on target.

In comparison to him, a relatively newcomer and politically inexperienced Mustafa Nawaz Khokar surprised and impressed me with his speech. Betraying his mien of a polite and quite person, the young PPP senator was too blunt in wondering about the missing writ of the state.

With utmost contempt, he kept asking for how long can people sitting in a constitutional house forget and forgive speeches that incited religion-loving people of Pakistan to “kill judges, simply for authoring a judgment that reflected but studiously application of clearly defined laws.”

The story did not end there, Khokar continued. With a worried heart he also recalled as to how a peculiar set of religious leaders were also trying to stoke “mutiny amongst the ranks of an institution” that we look up to as the ultimate protector of our security related anxieties.

Referring to Article 17 of the Constitution, Khokar also wanted to find out from the government as to why the same outfit of arson and murder inciting outfit was still registered as a legitimate political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan. Why the government feels shy to get the same outfit banned while invoking the quoted article?

The government, of course, had no answer. Little wonder, instead of responding to Mustafa Khokar, many from the treasury benches kept pestering the Senate Chairman to give them the floor to settle scores with Mushahidullah.

Thanks to 24/7 channels, Faisal Javed of the PTI had established himself as a famous DJ of public meetings, addressed by Imran Khan in Dharna days. He used to warm up the audience by reciting passion-stirring selections from Urdu poetry. He has now been awarded with a senate seat and probably holds some ministerial position as well.

He exploited the time allotted to him to the hilt by sticking to the pet theme of the PTI hawks that aims to portray all politicians of this world “corrupt and plunderers,” until they join the squeaky clean PTI.

The drumming of the said theme is certainly proving too useful for the government. But it has also begun heading fast to its expiry date.

Nawaz Sharif is the prime minister no more. The Supreme Court sacked him from the Prime Minister’s office and banned him to participate in politics until the rest of his life. He and his daughter were sentenced to spend long years in jail.

Although, presently out of jail, both father and the daughter are now finding it extremely difficult to defend their bailing out before the Supreme Court. Even if the bail stays, there is no guarantee that Nawaz Sharif will stay out of jail due to two more cases of corruption.

The younger brother and the PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif is now facing a plethora of questions in NAB custody and seems set on route to jail. People are also expecting the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari due to nonstop hype in media related to ‘fake accounts,’ which presumably were used to allegedly launder the ill gotten millions the former President amassed due to his political clout.

After apparently cleansing our political scene from “looters and plunderers,” the PTI government will hardly be left with any spin to divert attention from its own doings in the government.

Assiya is still in Pakistan. She cannot live in this country for obvious reasons and the pile of potentially explosive questions that her case has unleashed cannot be wished away. Soon, many in this country may be asking the same questions that Mustafa Nawaz Khokar has so courageously put in the upper house of parliament Monday afternoon.

