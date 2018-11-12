Share:

HAFIZABAD-The district police, during the month of October, rounded up 28 notorious proclaimed offenders, 214 court deserters, 303 criminals including 61 burglars and dacoits. The police also recovered stolen articles worth Rs3.3 million from their possession.

According to the press release issued by the DPO office, the police rounded up 108 POs including 28 wanted criminals. Moreover, seven dacoit gangs consisting of 27 members were busted. The police recovered stolen articles worth Rs2390,000 from their possession. Besides, 63 outlaws were nabbed separately with a Kalashnikov, three carbines, 11 shotguns, three rifles, 42 pistols, two revolvers, and 260 rounds.

The police also launched a crackdown on drug-peddlers, and arrested 82 suspects. The police recovered 1.5kg of opium, 2kg of of hashish, and 609 bottles of liquor from them. Furthermore, the police also unearthed seven distilleries and seized a large quantity of raw liquor and distilling apparatus.

On the other hand, Gujranwala Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi said that it was the foremost and bounden duty of the police to maintain law and order to protect the life, honour, and property of the citizens. Addressing a police darbar here, he advised the policemen to seek cooperation of all segments of society to weed out crimes and criminals. People from all walks of life including Ulema, public representatives, traders, members of civil society, and media persons attended the police darbar. The RPO appreciated the participants for playing their vital role for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the district. He urged the policemen to perform their duties honestly and with commitment to provide relief to the oppressed factions of society. He assured the cops of their welfare, saying their promotions would not be delayed. Later, he distributed cash prizes and certificates to policemen for brilliant performance.

STRAY DOGS CULLED

Taking serious notice of rising dog bite incidents in the district, special teams of Health Department and Municipal Committees have been constituted on the orders of Deputy Commissioner. So far, 50 pye dogs in Hafizabad and 15 in Pindi Bhattian tehsil have been culled. The focal person for the teams said that the campaign to cull the stray dogs would continue in the district.