Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a dull trading session Monday as investors remained vary of the Morgan Stanley Capital International’s (MSCI) Semi-Annual Index review decision on Nov 13, where it is believed that LUCK (-3.90 percent) and UBL’s (-2.16 percent) status in the MSCI’s EM index are under scrutiny. Furthermore lack of any news out of the country’s capital, where talks with IMF representatives' continued, kept investors subdued, leading the index to fall 293 points (0.71 percent), closing at 41,096 points.

Sector-wise, cements and commercial banks continued to drag the market down costing the index 158pts, cumulatively. Even though fertilizer was the third worst performing sector (-43pts), investors remained positive about FFBL (+5 percent) as its subsidiary FFL (+4.98 percent) is in talks with a Chinese company for a potential divestment.

Investor participation severely fell due to lack of any positive triggers as traded volumes declined by 19 percent to 178m, while traded value fell by 24 percent to $51m. Experts said that remittances from overseas Pakistanis grew 15.14 percent to $7.42b in first four months (July-October) of this fiscal year, from $6.44b in the same period last fiscal year.

The inflows for October clocked in surprisingly at $2b, surging by 37.7 percent MoM and 20.9 percent YoY from $1.452 and $1.65b respectively. Saudi Arabia was yet again the biggest source of remittances this month at $494.53m, up 7.26 percent, from $461.07m in same period last year. 4MFY19 figures from the kingdom stood at $1.76b, higher by 4.05 percent from $1.69b.