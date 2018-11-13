Share:

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar is only trying to shield the Chief Minister Osman Buzdar against the interference from the PML-Q leaders who want greater say in the government beyond their proportionate share in the power, background discussions and interviews with the PTI ministers and sources close to the Punjab Governor suggest.

“Punjab Chief Minister is the fountain of power. However, Ch Sarwar has been assigned an advisory role in government affairs by PM Imran Khan, and there is no rift between the two over the administrative matters”, this is what most of the provincial ministers believe after surfacing of a video exposing rifts between the coalition partners in Punjab.

The Nation talked to a number of ministers on the issue who also confirmed that Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and other PML-Q leaders were trying to encroach upon chief minister’s powers through different means but they were getting tough resistance from the chief minister’s office.

Parvez Elahi, they said, was trying to portray Ch Sarwar’s informal role as intervention into the chief minister’s powers. It is because he perceives the governor as the main hurdle in his way to get his share of power in the government. They further told this scribe that the PML-Q leaders were demanding greater share in power because they thought that the PTI government in Punjab was intact because of the support by their party’s MPAs, just ten in number. “PML-Q MNAs and MPAs want to have greater say in the postings of officers in their constituencies”, they said.

“There may be efforts by some stakeholders to grab chief minister’s powers but Osman Buzdar is the fountain of power and nobody could interfere in his domain. However, he [the chief minister] is always willing to accept sane advice from anybody whether it be the governor, a minister or the Speaker for that matter”, a minister commented on the current situation. Moreover, a PTI source claimed that notwithstanding the constitutional limitations of the Punjab Governor under article 105 of the Constitution, there was a verbal understanding brokered by PM Imran Khan that Governor may advice the chief minister on certain matters being the most experienced politician.

Otherwise, he said, the governor has to act on the advice of the cabinet and the chief minister in the performance of his functions.

Also, informed sources in the PTI divulged that serious misgivings had cropped up between the governor and the Speaker Punjab Assembly. According to them, the governor’s camp suspects that Ch Parvez Elahi is covertly working to win over the support of maximum number of MPAs both from the PML-N and the PTI to become the chief minister at some suitable time. They further informed this scribe that the governor was thinking of conveying his apprehensions to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the days to come.

It is relevant to state here the PTI lost the opportunity to end its reliance on the PML-Q legislators by its poor performance in the last by-elections. Political analysts say that it could have easily gained simple majority in Punjab Assembly by putting up a little more effort in the bye-elections.

Why the PML-Q is worried about PTI’s internal matters? This question is pertinent because in the video leak, Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q has raised an issue with Jahangir Khan Tareen which is the internal matter of the PTI.

“The governor and the chief minister both belong to the PTI; and if the governor is having some say in the governance matters, this should not be a cause of worry for the PML-Q leaders”, a PTI minister showed his concern over the leak alleging that it was a deliberate attempt by the PML-Q leaders to send an indirect message to the prime minister. “Theoretically speaking, the PML-Q, being the coalition partner, has every right to get its share of power according to its weight, but it has no right to interfere in matters pertaining to the PTI”, he said.

MUBASHIR HASSAN