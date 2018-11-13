Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Sastaticket.pk, an online travel agency (OTA) based in Karachi, announced Monday at the 021 Disrupt Conference that it has secured $1.5 million for its Series A, led by regional venture capital firm Gobi Partners. The investment marks Gobi’s first venture into the Pakistani market and adds another pioneering company to its growing TaqwaTech portfolio.

Founded in September 2016 by brothers Shazil and Bilal Mehkri, Sastaticket.pk offers domestic travellers a way to book and pay for flights and hotels instantly online.