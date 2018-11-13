Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that promotion of investment is an important priority agenda of the government and facilities are being provided to national and international investors under one roof. The investment will be given complete legal protection and Saudi investors will be provided every possible facility for investing in the province of Punjab. Punjab government is fully committed to promote Pakistan-Saudi trade relations, he added.

He stated this while addressing a technical seminar held under the aegis of SABIC on the topic of SABIC solutions for the packing industry at a local hotel. The minister said that a special cell is being established to facilitate national and international investors at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

He disclosed that a new industrial policy has been devised and this policy would help to expedite the process of industrialization in the province. A ten year tax holiday in income tax will be given under the new industrial policy and zero duty will be imposed on import of machinery. Similarly, work will be expedited on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park in Sheikhupura along with establishment of special economic zones.

He said that Saudi company SABIC has invested in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations.

Our government is encouraging investment of Islamic countries in Pakistan and conducive atmosphere has been provided for this purpose. As a result, investment is being enhanced, he added. He said that special attention has been focused on the development of trained human resource to meet the market needs and syllabus of technical and vocational education is being updated to meet the modern day needs. He said that government is focusing on technology transfer to encourage investment. He said that a mega housing project has been started to construct five million houses for the homeless. This project will also help to boost allied industries. Meanwhile, government is also going to introduce a mega loan project for technical graduates so that they could start their own business. Under this scheme, they will be offered loans from Rs one lakh to Rs 30 lakh. We want to introduce such industry in Punjab which could help boost national trade and investment. He expressed the satisfaction that Saudi company SABIC is a strong partner in Pakistan for the last 35 years and have heavily invested in the country.

Country Head of SABIC Khalid Mehmood and President Pak-Saudi Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry Mian Mehmood along with a number of investors also attended the function.