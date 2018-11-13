Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Monday granted two-month time to joint investigation team probing alleged money laundering to the tune of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts for submission of progress report.

The top court also issued notice to Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam over abduction of two prosecution witnesses.

The top court also directed Federal Investigation Agency to produce Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni Group, who has stated to be in complete knowledge of financial dealings with banks, before the bench on next date of hearing.

The top court also summoned top officials of the banks linked with granting loans of billions of rupees to Omni Group for business purposes. The banks include National Bank Ltd., Sindh Bank Ltd., Summit Bank and Silk Bank.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter for hearing. The chief justice observed that Anwar Majeed, a closed aide of Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, should be shifted to Adiala Jail, adding that he was dictating entire Sindh while sitting in jail through telephone.

He also questioned the JIT head Ihsan Sadiq regarding time for completion of investigation. Sadiq submitted that the team was trying to complete the investigation as soon as possible but certain issues had to be looked into. He requested the bench for extension of time till December 15.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, member of the bench, observed that the matter required to be completed diligently.

The chief justice rejecting the request observed that the bench was granting two-week time.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice also expressed displeasure at slow progress between the settlement of banks and Omni Group.

According to FIA progress report about verification of pledge of stock of sugar of Omni Group, the sugar mills of Omni Group were availing various financial facilities from different banks including cash finance against pledge of stocks.

The total outstanding loan amount, cash finance activity, against pledge of stock from all banks is approximately Rs.13,598 million. The pledged bags are 7,536,515, but available bags are 837,889 and the missing bags are 6,692,946.

The top court on October 27 had ordered FIA to probe into matter in collaboration of local police and submit report within a week. In compliance with the order, FIA Sindh registered 9 inquiries at the Commercial Bank Circle Karachi in order to fix the responsibility and take appropriate legal action to recover the loss.

The probe is being conducted to find out the extent of consequential loss in stock of various sugar mill companies which were pledged or hypothecated with various banks with roles of mill management, top hierarchy of banks in granting loans, officials appointed at each mill and bank officials at local, regional and zone level, the report submitted by FIA stated.

National Bank claims net loss of Rs4.349 billion; Sindh Bank claims loss of Rs4.35 billion; Summit Bank claims net loss of Rs1.64 billion and the Silk Bank claims loss of Rs1.12 billion.

The report further stated that physical inspection reports had been prepared and signed by EO, bank officials and ‘muqaddams’ on spot.

The relevant record including sugar stock registers, delivery order registers, sugar dispatch registers, gate passes, export sugar files and other documents have been taken into custody. The record from banks has also been obtained and multiple statements of concerned persons have been recorded.

Further record from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), concerned banks and Omni Group is still to be collected and analysed while statements of bankers and Omni Group’s management are to be recorded. Statements of the sugar agents/exporters are also yet to be recorded, the report added.

Since the probe involves acquiring and analysing lots of record, hence further progress report will be submitted before the court after receipt of remaining documents and record, the report further stated.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice called Namar Majeed and asked about the pledged stock.

Namar responded that he was unaware of the securities shown by Omni Group against loans obtained from the banks.

The chief justice remarked that he allowed Namar to stay out of jail in order to settle matters between the group and banks.

When the chief justice remarked that Namar should also be sent to jail, the latter suddenly fainted and could not stand on his feet. Namar’s counsel offered him his seat to sit and provided him water to drink.

The counsel then took the rostrum and informed the bench that settlement with banks had taken place except with the National Bank. He stated that it was agreed that Omni Group will hand over two sugar mills and a property in Karachi worth Rs2.3 billion to the banks but National Bank demanded more.

The chief justice summoned wife of Namar on rostrum and told her for cooperation and settlement with banks. He further remarked that this court was granting one week time for settlement with banks.

Advocate Sardar Aslam also appeared before the bench and said that two of the witnesses in the case had been abducted. He requested the bench to issue orders for their recovery.

Justice Ahsan observed that how Sindh police would recover the abductees when they themselves were involved in harassing people. The bench issued notice to IGP Sindh and adjourned the hearing for November 17. The matter will be heard at top court’s Lahore Registry.