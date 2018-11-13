Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Monday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly exercising his discretionary powers unlawfully for appointment of Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant.

The top court also issued notice to Bukhari on a petition seeking disqualification of the special assistant on account of his dual nationality.

The petitioners Adil Chattha and Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig while challenging the appointment made Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as respondents.

“It is a cardinal principle of law and justice that ‘what cannot be done directly, cannot be done indirectly’.

Thus, a person who is otherwise disqualified to become a member of Parliament and therefore ineligible to become a minister cannot be given the status of minister of state by appointing him as special assistant to the prime minister,” the petition argued.

It argued that the prime minister is vested with the discretion to appoint special assistants, who may be entrusted with performing the functions of a minister of state, but the premier’s discretion to appoint special assistants is subject to the general scheme of the Constitution, including Articles 2A, 4, 5, 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

A 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the petition for hearing and issued notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bukhari and adjourned the hearing till November 16.

Bukhari was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on September 17. According to the petition, the appointment was pursuant to the discretion vested in the Prime Minister under Rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business 1973.

It sought the top court’s indulgence for appropriate directions for the rectification of unreasonable and unlawful exercise of discretion by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is settled that in matters where the executive has been vested with discretion to make appointments, such discretion is to be used in a manner that is fair, transparent and in accordance with law.

It is further submitted that in accordance with the Article 92 as well as the general scheme of the Constitution creates a system of parliamentary democracy, whereby federal as well as ministers of state are picked from the Parliament,” the petitioner argued.

The petition stated that it is the matter of public record that Bukhari is a British citizen and it has been admitted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his interview on a private TV Channel.

“Appointing individuals suffering from disqualifications enumerated in Articles 62 and 63 of Constitution to the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister paves the way for dual-citizens and those guilty of inter alia, mis-declaration of assets and contempt of court to be entrusted with decisions that determine the fate of the country.”

“It is imperative to appoint individuals whose antecedents are known and who maintain the highest standards of integrity. The petitioners, therefore, most humbly submit that the commands of the law and the Constitution should not be compromised at the altar of extraneous considerations.

It is further contended that prime minister’s discretion does not extend to acts that are unreasonable and unlawful”, the petition stated.

The petition prayed the top court to issue directives for restraining Bukhari from working as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. It also prayed the top court to declare a notification of Bukhari’s appointment as unlawful and without legal effect.

SYED SABEEHUL HUSSNAIN