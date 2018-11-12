Share:

SADIQABAD-A cotton trader from Sindh was kidnapped when he was going back from Grain Market Armed robbers kidnapped Riaz Daio, carrying Rs1.3 million. His motorcycle was found from sugarcane field.

According to police sources, Riaz had sold cotton in grain market and was going back to Obaro, Sindh, when he was kidnapped by armed robbers near Kamoon Shaheed. The dacoits dumped his bike was in sugarcane field. Police can't find any clue about him till filing of this report.

ONE DIEs AND TWO INJURED

A man died and two injured in a collision between two motorcycles.

According to rescue sources, Abdur Rehman, son of Shafiq Langa was travelling on his bike when another motorcycle being rode by Yaqoob, son of Momin while Shahbaz sitting pillion, hit him near Jamaldinwali.

As a result, Abdur Rehman died on the spot while Yaqoob and Shahbaz sustained injuries. Injured persons were shifted to hospital.

PPP repeats public

service mantra

New party flag-hoisting ceremony was held at PPP Secretariat here the other day. Chief coordinator Mukhtar Ahmed to former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, political adviser to MNA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood and Mangal Khan hoisted the new flag at party secretariat after removing the old one.

On the occasion Mukhtar Ahmed and Syed Ahmed Raza said that the PPP will continue serving the masses selflessly.