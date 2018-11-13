Share:

LAHORE - Hazardous smog continued enveloping plains including Lahore, disturbing routine life besides causing serious health hazards.

Intense smog considerably decreased visibility, hampering vehicular movement on major intercity roads besides disturbing rail and air traffic.

People continued approaching public sector and private hospitals for treatment of respiratory and skin diseases. Educational and medical institutions arranged seminars to aware public about benefits of using masks and glasses, washing face and hands on returning indoors, applying moisturizers to avoid skin dryness, taking balanced diet and enhancing fluid and fruit intake.

Smog caused alarming increase in skin allergies, fever, flu, eye sore as well as infections of throat, chest and stomach – especially among the children and the elderly.

People complained of burning eyes and heavy breathing. High concentration of fine dust particles, PM2.5, in the atmosphere also put people at risk of getting cardio vascular diseases, conditions usually not linked to pollution.

Concentration of smog was alarmingly high in urban areas, especially Lahore due to excessive emissions from moving and stationary sources. Experts held excessive emissions from vehicles and industries, large-scale digging for development and continuous rising of dust from roads responsible for such an alarming situation.

“PM10 and PM2.5 is alarmingly high in the atmosphere. PM10 affect eyes, skin, throat and respiratory system. Smaller paticle-PM2.5 is more dangerous as it enters blood through lungs. This type of pollution has caused considerable increase in cardio vascular diseases. Such level of pollution also hinders normal growth of brain of infants. Even housewives and infants are not free from risk of exposure to pollution as PM2.5 enters room with air”, said prominent environmentalist Ahmed Rafey Alam.

“Excessive pollution and dryness increased skin allergy, itching of eyes, common cold, pain in joints, respiratory tract infection, cough and flu, wheezy chest, high grade fever and stomach upset,” said renowned physician Dr Abdul Rauf. He advised adopting necessary precautionary measures at homes, offices and while going outside, taking balanced diet with enhanced intake of fruits and fluids.

“People should wear face masks while going out, apply moisturizer on skin and wash face and eyes soon after returning indoors,” he said.

Educational and medical institutions continued arranging seminars and walks for raising public awareness about benefits of precautions to avoid complications caused by smog.

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College arranged a seminar that followed by a walk from Punjab Institute of Neurosciences to the main building of Lahore General Hospitals. The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with writings relating to precautionary measures to avoid diseases. Face masks were also distributed among the participants.

Addressing the seminar, Principal AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that environmental pollution was a big threat to the human health and even lives. He stressed the need of adopting necessary precautionary measures to save human health. He said that burning of garbage and use of substandard fuel by industries was adding to the pollution of Lahore. He suggested the healthcare providers to play due role of informing people about hazards of direct exposure to smog. He appreciated holding such events, saying it would go a long way in improvement of awareness.

Prof Gias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof Muhammad Moin and Dr Irfan Malik called upon the citizens to avoid unnecessarily coming out and enhance water intake. Similarly, motorcyclists and cyclist should use mask and women should also keep doors and windows closed.

Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmud Salah-ud-Din thanked the experts and the participants for making the event a success.