Share:

Islamabad - ”It’s all about the gaze”, a solo exhibition of paintings by young artist Zoya Manan will be displayed here on November 22 at My Art World, carrying a collection of bold colors amalgamated with patterns.

Zoya Manan is a young Lahore based artist. Her best weapon against herself is her art which she uses to deal with cerebral palsy and to keep her sanity intact.

Zoya’s work depicts rigidity and confinement as well as mental and physical detachment.

Her previous series ‘Breaking the Prism’ introduces the viewers to her concept of rebuilding and eliminating to create something new with a combination of medium, color and texture.

Her recent series ‘It’s all about the gaze’ is a blend of bold colors and patterns revolving around the concept of mundane acts which can be inflicted by the simple desire of looking and can either have positive or negative impact and change the situation narrative of her paintings over all.

Zoya is a graduate of the National College of Arts in Lahore, Pakistan. Her work has been exhibited at Taseer Art Gallery Lahore 2014, Alhamra Art Complex 2013, My Art World Gallery Islamabad and Dubai 2015-2017 and The Brick Lane Gallery London in 2016. The exhibition will continue till November 30.