Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said Pakistan Railways is keen for mutual cooperation with South Korea for upgradation of Main Line-I, II and III. He was taking to South Korea Ambassador to Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu who called on him at Ministry of Railways, a press release said. “Pakistan Railways will welcome all the international investments,” the minister said. The ambassador showed interest in upgradation of Main Line-II and Main Line-III. A high-power South Korean delegation is planning to come to Pakistan and will visit different departments of Pakistan Railways on December 3, this year.