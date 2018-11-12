Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examination 2018 on Monday. Talking to The Nation, Deputy Controller of Examination Sheikh Amjad Hussain informed that a total of 3,858 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 2,210 candidates were declared successful with a 57.28 percentage. He added that SSC (Supplementary) Examination 2018 was commenced on 8th September, and the practical exams were continued up to 13th October. He said that in science group, a total of 3,324 candidates appeared in the exam including 932 girls, out of which 1,942 including 614 girls were declared successful.

In the humanities group, a total of 531 candidates appeared in the exam including 255 girls out of which 159 candidates were declared successful including 106 girls.

He also informed that no unfair means cases (UMC) were reported against candidates during the exam which meant the process of exam was conducted very successfully.