KARACHI - Power supply to Karachi restored to routine levels after various parts of the city experienced an outage as a rollover effect of abrupt disconnection of power supply to Karachi from the national grid due to adverse weather conditions.

Currently, KE is receiving 650MW on average from the national grid, a press statement issued by the power utility read.

While partial power supply from the national grid of around 200 MW initiated within 3 hours, full supply restored by 3pm on Monday. It is pertinent to note that all strategic installations falling in affected areas were restored on priority whereas KE also exported power for few hours to initialize Port Qasim Coal Power Plant connected to the national grid.

According to Spokesperson KE, “Despite abrupt disconnection of power from the national grid which caused tripping in KE’s transmission line, KE’s generation units landed safely in island mode ensuring earliest possible restoration of power to the city. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers and appreciate their cooperation.”