Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood assured textile mills’ owners of implementing the Economic Coordination Council’s decision on uniform energy rates for five zero-rated industries including textile in letter and spirit.

Group Leader All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Gohar Ejaz shared the aforementioned outcome of a meeting with Dawood with media on Monday in a press conference held at the central secretariat of the association in Islamabad.

However, on the other side, when contacted, spokesperson of the Textile Division Kanwar Usman while avoiding a categorical stance on the issue said: “A delegation of APTMA and exporters’ association met with the Advisor, who assured them to address their grievances”. “The concerns of industry leaders will be discussed with concerned quarters and a possible solution will be reached at the earliest”, he added.

The textile sector in 3 provinces, Sindh, Balochistan and KP, is dependent on natural gas for its energy needs while the same industry in Punjab is using Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), which is more than double in price.

However, the textile industry was continuously pushing the government to make the gas rates uniform across the country and make them regionally competitive to increase the exports.

Fulfilling its election promise, the incumbent government had agreed with textile industry to bring gas prices down for export sector only, to $6.5 per MMBTU from almost previous $16 per MMBTU.

Though the ECC had approved the new tariff only for the exports’ sector with effect from Sept 27 but no subsequent notification was issued by the finance ministry in this regard.

While implementing the ECC decision, the gas used for captive energy is excluded from subsidised rates and the textile industries were issued bills as per the previous gas tariff for rest of their consumption.

The textile mills’ owners were however assured that extra amount paid by them would be reimbursed once the government would pay the subsidy.

The textile industry showed its reservations on bills delivered and demanded that the government must instruct SNGPL to receive payment of the RLNG bills for October at $ 6.5/MMBTU and the balance may be deferred and refund obtained directly from the Ministry of Finance.

According to a press note issued by APTMA, the Advisor seconded that it was agreed in the ECC that the captive power was included in the $6.5/MMBTU pricing for all gas supply to zero-rated industry.

“In this connection, it was decided that Secretary Textile would kindly approach Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Finance to devise a new mechanism for implementation of the ECC decision effective 27th September 2018”, the press note stated, adding: “The Advisor on commerce also added that the decision will be implanted in letter and spirit. The main purpose of the decision is to reduce the trade deficit”.

The Group Leader APTMA Gohar Ejaz informed further the journalists that gas supply would continue in the winter season without any interruption to export industry in whole Pakistan.

He said that this matter was the most urgent as the industry could not survive with the previous tariffs of RLNG and over a hundred textile mills had already been closed due to the prevailing circumstances.