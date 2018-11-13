Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has advised the administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure the timely completion of the development projects qualitatively and transparently.

He was addressing a review meeting of the development projects in Sindh Secretariat on Monday which received the progress of the development projects of all the districts of Hyderabad Division.

He also asked the all deputy commissioners to visit those school and colleges where development work for furnishing the water supply sewage, electric facilities and M&R had been carried out just before the general election and submit the inspection report through their divisional commissioners, about the status, thereof.

The chief secretary emphasised the officers to let him know if they have any problem regarding their assignments, so that immediate redress be made to facilitate them. He also advised the Sindh Finance Department to release allocated funds for the development projects aimed at timely completion, to benefit the masses.

Earlier, Planning and Development Board Sindh Chairman Muhammad Waseem made a presentation on district-wise status of Hyderabad Division’s Development Schemes, belonged to the Departments of Education, Local Government, Health, Forest and Wild Life, Live Stock and Fisheries, Culture and Tourism, Irrigation, Works and Services and Public Health Engineering.

, cumulatively 1000 projects, consisting as 258 of Thatta, 248 of Dadu, 145 of Sujawal, 131 of Tando Alahyar, 116 of Badin and 102 of Tando Muhammad Khan.

The meeting was informed that all over 65 to 70 percent work is near completion and the rest would be completed by June 2019. It may be mentioned that the restoration of 4,560 schools is also in progress, in addition to the establishment of Medical Colleges in Hala and Hyderabad, Installation of IT System at Cadet College Pitaro, Construction of eight courts in various districts of Hyderabad.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the plantation in coastal areas, constructions of roads linked to National Highway and introduction of IBA (Institute of Business Administration) in Thatta.

Syed Mumtaz Shah categorically noted that no compromise could be possible on delay and non-qualitative work. The secretaries of respective departments, commissioner Hyderabad and deputy commissioners, commissioners attended the meeting.