Share:

Rawalpindi - A traffic warden on Monday foiled an attempt to kidnap an eight year girl at Raja Bazaar, arresting the rickshaw driver allegedly involved in the abduction bid, official sources informed The Nation. The warden handed over the alleged kidnapper to Ganjmandi Police but the police instead of lodging case freed the accused without taking any legal action, they said.

According to sources, a citizen namely Arshad brought her niece Malaika Noor (8) at District Headquarters Hospital for medical check up. After getting medical treatment, they said, Arshad came out of hospital and hired a rickshaw and sat in it with his niece. He left his niece in the rickshaw and went back to the hospital to collect some medical papers that he forgot inside. The rickshaw driver then tried to kidnap the girl but she started screaming which alerted a traffic warden nearby. The traffic warden caught the driver and handed him over to Gunjmandi police. Sources claimed that the police freed the alleged kidnaper without filing a case against him. SHO Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, a police team of Saddar Bairooni arrested a notorious drug peddler namely Muhammad Rizwan during a raid at Chakri Road. Police recovered 1418 grams of Charas from the possession of the drug peddler and shifted him to the police station, where a case was registered against him. SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Allah Yar told media that the police team included SIs Sarmad Ilyas, Asmat Ullah and DFC Husnain Raza who carried out the raid at a drug den and held the peddler besides recovering narcotics.