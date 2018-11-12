Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has said that by closing twitter and youtube accounts, opponents of Islam can never restrain the TLP from its mission. Addressing a conference held in Jamia Mosque Noor at Gojra on Sunday, he claimed that TLP is a peaceful organisation but it will never let anybody compromise finality of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). The conference was held in connection with the annual Urs of Pir Jamat Ali Shah. The TLP chief said that those terming TLP a small party, has now realised that it is a very strong and big organisation. He pointed out that TLP is not opposed to minorities and they must know that blasphemy can never be allowed for them. He praised the Pakistani armed forces and said Pakistan army is the best force in the world. He advised the government to introduce interest free banking system which is the main principal of Islam as a result economic crisis faced by the country will end forever. Conference was also addressed by religious scholars - Sahibzada Ammar Altaf and Maulana Saeedul Hassan.