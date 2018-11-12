Share:

BAHAWALPUR-A two-day Algebra Conference, held under the auspices of Department of Mathematics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Algebra Forum concluded here the other day.

The participants included faculty members, research scholars, and students from various educational institutions of Bahawalpur and other cities of Pakistan.

IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq inaugurated the conference. In his address, he said that universities were established to create and promote knowledge and lead socio-economic development of societies.

He added that higher education institutions organised conferences, seminars, and workshops to provide opportunities to scholars to sit together and exchange ideas for knowledge creation and evolution of already discovered subjects.

"The IUB is the leading university of Pakistan where congenial academic environment exists due to implementation of academic calendar regularising curricular and co-curricular activities," he said, adding that infrastructural development and academic discipline had increased popularity of the university increasing enrolment during the last four years.

"The university has organised 16 international conferences and many more seminars and workshops during the last four years," the VC stated, briefing the participants about historical background of the university as well as Bahawalpur region.

First day, two extensive lectures were held; lectures were also held in the concluding session. Key speakers included Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Aisha Rafiq, Dr Abdur Razzaq, and Dr Awais Yousuf.