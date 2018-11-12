Share:

WAZIRABAD-The sanitary staff, comprising mostly women, of THQ hospital went on a strike against non-payment of salary for three months here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, the protestors said that there were 50 people including 38 women, hired by a Contract Company, who worked as sanitary workers at THQ hospital.

They added that some of the female sanitary workers belonged to villages, and travelled on a daily-basis to reach hospital which cost them Rs100 per day. They lamented that the sanitary workers performed their duties regularly, but they had not been salaries for three to four months. The protesting sanitary workers staged a sit-in in front of Trauma Centre. They said that each worker was bound to receive Rs12,000 per month from the employer, and non-payment of their salaries was a clear violation of officially announced wages.

Human Resource Legal Officer Omer Dilwon stated that the government was not paying attention to Contract Company; therefore, the company was reluctant to pay salaries to them. Meanwhile, another representative of HR Section Mr Ali tried to convince the protesting sanitary staff to start working. Later, some female sanitary workers cleaned the emergency ward due to visit of an NGO Team to Gynaecology Ward on the request of HR Section, but no assurance was given to them regarding payment of their outstanding dues.