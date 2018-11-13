Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and first lady Samina Alvi Monday attended the Walima of Saad Siddque Bajwa, the son of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ambassadors, diplomats, politicians and a large number of civil and military guests also attended the ceremony.

Former Chief of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif was among the serving three and four star generals who attended the reception.

Prominent among the politicians who attended the ceremony were Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal, Speaker of National Assembly Assad Qaiser, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi, Federal Ministers including Assad Omer, Pervaiz Khattak, Sheikh Rasheed, Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Khawaja Asif MNA, Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA, Khusheed Shah, MNA, Senator Mir Hassil Bazinjo and Jhangir Tareen.