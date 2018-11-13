Share:

The position of Aasia Bibi post her acquittal is still unknown and creating an air of confusion on both sides; those who want to see her flee the country and live her life, and those who wish to see her in prison as well. After the protests died down, there were varying statements from the Minister of Information, Fawad Chaudhry, and the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) regarding the course of action against those who vandalised public property. The government eventually had to cave in to the pressure without taking any significant action because the silence also gave space to other religious parties wanting to make themselves relevant again with this issue. Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), for instance, announced countrywide protests to voice their concern over the verdict.

The next news to create even more confusion was whether or not Aasia Bibi has left the country. Many on social media joined the bandwagon to announce that her request for asylum had been approved and was being moved out of the country to the Netherlands. Her first preference for seeking asylum was the United Kingdom (UK) but the country allegedly refused her the status due to the fear of unrest and attack on their embassies.

There was a great chance of another round of protests all over the country after this news hit social media. Members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) did stage protests in significant parts of Lahore before the situation was diffused after the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed that Aasia Bibi is still in Pakistan. The Netherlands embassy, however, has shut down its office over the fear of protests and the threat to their lives due to the involvement in the Aasia case. The government needs to decide the next course of action and take the public into confidence in order to diffuse the situation.

The stability of the state and the adaptation of such verdicts requires the entire state machinery to be on board. Such kind of issues demand cooperation with the opposition and all political parties to put forth a coherent narrative which supports the eradication of radicalism in the country. Religious political parties are ready to use the situation to their advantage and cause unrest in the country. The government must take media bodies on board too because matters of religious sensitivities need to be dealt with carefully and it is through their help that the government can get the masses on board with their idea of handling the situation.