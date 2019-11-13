Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) after terminating 250 regular employees has offered re-employment to four previous officials accused of misconduct by the dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), officials said on Tuesday. Despite 23 days of dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council , the newly formed PMC is still dysfunctional where all administrative work is halted. Officials informed The Nation that the newly appointed secretary of PMC Nasir Mohiyudin has also been replaced with a junior dental surgeon of Federal Government Services Polyclinic hospital. Sources said that Dr. Arslan Haider has been given the charge on acting basis after differences emerged between PMC Secretary Nasir Mohiyudin and top officials of Pakistan Medical Commission.

Sources said that differences emerged with hierarchy on the appointment of new wages staff as he was denying issuing appointment letters. Sources said that he was reluctant in assuming the charge because of continued confrontation.

Meanwhile, the commission offered re-employment to around four officers’ earlier serving PMDC on contract basis, but all of them were facing departmental inquiries of misconduct. Documents said that one of the official included was suspended in dissolved PMDC who was