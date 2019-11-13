Share:

Lahore - Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in North Waziristan tribal district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The martyred soldiers were a part of the army’s patrolling team. Another soldier was also injured when the IED went off, the ISPR statement said.

The site where the blast took place was cordoned off and a search operation was started in the area by the personnel of the security forces. The martyred soldiers were identified by the ISPR as Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riyasat and Sepoy Babar.