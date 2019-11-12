Share:

ISLAMABAD-The prestigious sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering (ICASE 2019) organised by Institute of Space Technology (IST), commenced at Islamabad. The conference will continue from November 12-14.

Chairman Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Maj. General Amer Nadeem HI (M) inaugurated ICASE 2019 and graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Senior dignitaries from the academia, elite R&D organizations and industry were also present on the occasion.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts being made by Institute of Space Technology towards achieving academic excellence and promoting research focused on space technology in particular, and on associated technologies in general.

He said that it is heartening that Institute of Space Technology enjoys active and healthy liaison with the world’s leading space exploration institutions.

The success of this international conference and your educational activities on space research are evident of the fact that Pakistan’s position is going to become prominent on the educational map of the world.