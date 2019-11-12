Share:

MIRPUR [AJK]-The local business fraternity has called upon Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to immediately order initiation of rescue and rehabilitation work in the earthquake-hit Mirpure areas.

While inviting the attention of the government of Pakistan towards the plight of the population of the earthquake-hit Mirpur areas, the business community urged the PM to order the nation-building institutions especially WAPDA and the State Bank of Pakistan for doing rehabilitation work in the areas.

In a letter addressed to PM Imran Khan, President Mirpur [AJK] Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Javed Iqbal said that the city of Mirpur and its surroundings always remain at the continual risk because of the area located on the fault line. In such circumstances, the corporate social responsibility primarily rest with Wapda and State Bank of Pakistan for rescue and disaster management services by initiating preventive rebuilding measures, he underlined.

“I take the privilege to invite your kind attention towards the devastating effects of recent earthquake on the dwellers of Mirpur and surroundings”, Javed said emphasizing that in order to ensure speedy reconstruction and rehabilitation process including the businesses and industrial infrastructure in the quake-stricken zone, the following measures are suggested to be initiated on war-footings entertaining it as the charter of demands of this august house of the local business fraternity – the MCCI, as under:-

Provision of corporate social responsibility of WAPDA for rebuilding and taking preventive measures for the affected region.

Improve city infrastructure of public, domestic and commercial buildings.

Provide services by other concerned government departments and institutions as per needs and requirements of the affected region.

Adequate assessment and compensation of the damages done.

The MCCI President pointed out that the sacrifices of the people of Mirpur who preferred socio-economic progress and prosperity of Pakistan upon their beloved ones buried under the waters of the Mirpur-based Mangla dam, the country’s second largest reservoir. Moreover, the unprecedented monetary contribution of UK-based local diaspora in the National economy always remained another fact of Kashmiris every-lasting heartiest attachment with Pakistan – which they always consider their ultimate destination in all respect.

“Kindly let me mention here that I don’t feel comfortable while mentioning our sacrifices and importance, however, the existing response in rehabilitation of our people remains much short of our needs and expectations. I am sure that under your vibrant and dynamic leadership, Mirpur will be rebuilt much well than before”, Javed said.

“I will request that let turn this challenge into an opportunity through rebuilding and reshaping the city of Mirpur and its surroundings with the joint coordinated endeavors and wisdom of the civil society and government stakeholders”, the MCCI President said.

Javed Iqbal requested to the Prime Minister for giving an opportunity for submission detailed briefing followed by a comprehensive presentation on above charter of demands by a representative delegation of this Chamber. Ends