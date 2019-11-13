Share:

LAHORE - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Ahmed Khan and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday decided to expedite their contacts with world community to apprise it of the Indian aggressions in the occupied valley. Both leaders had a meeting at the Governor House Lahore and vowed to make joint efforts to expose the nefarious designs of Indian government against the Kashmiris. Issues relating to rights violations, 100 days of curfew and Indian government’s plan to change the names in Muslim settlements in the Held Kashmir also came under discussion. AJK president and Punjab governor decided to establish liaison with members of parliaments, human rights organizations and government functionaries in different countries to explain to them the ground realities in the Occupied Kashmir which remains under curfew for the last 100 days. Talking to the media after the meeting, AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan said that Indian plan of changing Muslim areas’ names was aimed at converting the Muslim population into minority.