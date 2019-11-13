Share:

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have seized 1,820 kg of hashish in southwestern Balochistan province, the PCG said on Wednesday.

On credible information from intelligence resources about the smuggling of narcotics in general area of Shadi Kaur near Pasni in Balochistan, a seizure was carried out by PCG Special Mobile Patrol, the statement said.

A total of 1,820 kg of fine quality of hashish dumped in the desolate mountains was recovered in the operation. The PCG said the seizure has been made deep inside the desert some 40 kilometers away from the main road.

"This hidden consignment of hashish was planned to be transported abroad using boats in the coming days," according to the statement.

The approximate value of the drugs in the international market is estimated to be 1,987.44 million Pakistani rupees (approximately 12.7 million U.S. dollars).

The statement did not say when the operation was conducted and if any arrest was made. The authorities have started further investigation and legal process on the case, the PCG said.

On the special instructions of Director-General PCG Brigadier Saqib Qamar about zero tolerance in the smuggling of narcotics, the PCG has intensified its efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking from its area of responsibility, the statement said.

This is the second seizure of narcotics in Balochistan province by the PCG in two days.

Pakistan Coast Guards on Tuesday said they have seized 72 kg of fine quality of hashish during two search operations and arrested a female smuggler in Balochistan.

Earlier in August this year, Pakistan Navy seized 1,600 kg of hashish worth 32 million U.S. dollars in the maritime limit of the Makran region of Balochistan.